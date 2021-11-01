Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of US Ecology worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.