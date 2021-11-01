Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.77 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

