Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Dril-Quip worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 267,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

