Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of The Bancorp worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TBBK opened at $30.55 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

