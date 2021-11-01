Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in October

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

GRRMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during midday trading on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

