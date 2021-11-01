GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Cap of $40.14 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and $107,636.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00005787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00221228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

