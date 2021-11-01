Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster results for third-quarter 2021. Earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 2%, respectively. Despite 24.5% year-over-year growth in the top line, the bottom line fell 7.1% due to steepened materials and transportation inflation as well as heightened supply chain issues. Adjusted operating margin also contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Based on the ongoing business dynamics, Gibraltar reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.06 per share. The downside is mainly due to the current cost environment, supply chain disruptions, incremental costs along with potential labor and productivity impacts associated with future COVID mandates.”

ROCK opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

