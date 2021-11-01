Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday.

GILD opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 189,070.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 544,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 544,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $238,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 866,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 327,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 130,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

