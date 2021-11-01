Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

LAND opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

