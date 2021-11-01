Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

GKOS opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.76. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

