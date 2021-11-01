GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,540.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and last traded at GBX 1,538.60 ($20.10), with a volume of 1167763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

