GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday.

GSK stock traded up GBX 35.80 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,544.40 ($20.18). 10,456,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,548.80 ($20.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

