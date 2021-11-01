Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 221,070 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,070 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

