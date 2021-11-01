Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 485 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

COP stock opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -189.69%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

