Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $110.34. The company has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

