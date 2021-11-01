Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 56,330 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3,572.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $152.37 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

