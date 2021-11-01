Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $386.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $386.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

