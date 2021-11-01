Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 115,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.