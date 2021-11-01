Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.95

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.95 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

