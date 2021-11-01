Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.