Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 46.8% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 593,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.03. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,056. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.34. Globant has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.