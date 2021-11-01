Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,492. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

