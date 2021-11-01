GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDDY stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

