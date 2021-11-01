Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Gogo has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.