Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAMCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $2,080,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at $995,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,731,000.

Shares of GAMCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

