Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,178 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFX. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 94.7% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,185 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 88.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

GFX opened at $9.79 on Monday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

