Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,016 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $45,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $434.16 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $434.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.51 and its 200 day moving average is $400.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

