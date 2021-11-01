Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 367,339 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of UDR worth $46,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,278,750 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

