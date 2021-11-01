Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 6,702,978 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,702,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $44,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 649,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 286,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

