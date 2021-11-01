Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 205,087 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.50% of Golden Entertainment worth $45,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $51.97 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

