Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.90 and last traded at $140.99. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

