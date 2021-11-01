Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.90 and last traded at $140.99. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.
GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
