GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. GrafTech International makes up about 0.7% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of GrafTech International worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 548,158 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EAF stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.