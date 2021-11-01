Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.52 and last traded at $86.52. Approximately 2,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 313,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.70.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

