Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$100.83.

A number of research firms have commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$100.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.