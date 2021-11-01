GravityCoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 97.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $15,894.75 and approximately $46.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00079997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.88 or 1.00239323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.91 or 0.07019128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022693 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,540,720 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.