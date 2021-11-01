Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 212,437 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

