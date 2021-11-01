Gridcoin (GRC) Market Cap Achieves $3.17 Million

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $9,430.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 427,514,949 coins and its circulating supply is 396,861,917 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
