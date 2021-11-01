Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Hits $60.44 on Top Exchanges

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $60.44 or 0.00098881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and $311,331.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,948 coins and its circulating supply is 433,931 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

