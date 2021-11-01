GYEN Reaches Market Cap of $19.50 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and $269,591.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00078776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00102315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,007.06 or 1.00173662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.01 or 0.07004797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

