Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Lane stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Hamilton Lane worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.