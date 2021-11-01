Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 394,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

