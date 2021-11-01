Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $499-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.97 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $949.85 million, a PE ratio of -932.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.