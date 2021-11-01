Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.05% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

