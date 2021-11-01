Hathor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $169.42 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

