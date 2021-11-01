Head to Head Contrast: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 12.14 $399.33 million $1.68 25.90

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 3 4 3 0 2.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hargreaves Lansdown pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

