Head-To-Head Survey: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ContextLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.92 -$12.53 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.26 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.87

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 70.65%. ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 185.82%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ContextLogic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

