Head-To-Head Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -26.95 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

