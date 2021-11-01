HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $87.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6,618.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

