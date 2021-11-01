HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $839.65 million, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HealthStream by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

