Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post sales of $64.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.42 million. Heska reported sales of $56.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,179.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a one year low of $113.03 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.94.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

